180 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Christmas Eve, matching state record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coronavirus hospitalizations in Mississippi haven’t slowed down just because of the Christmas holidays.
On December 24, the state tied its record for most daily COVID-19-related hospital admissions with 180, according to a Christmas Day tweet from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
“Record COVID admissions and the hospitals are already full,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, another 1,527 new positive cases of the virus were reported Friday, bringing the total number in Mississippi to 204,178 since the pandemic began.
For weeks Dobbs and other state health officials have been urging travelers to stay home this season to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
He again told people to “stay safe,” and that “most people who spread COVID don’t know they have it. We catch COVID from the people we love.”
