Man steals good samaritan’s truck on Christmas Eve in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE, Miss. (WLBT) - On the night before Christmas, a group of good samaritans stopped to help a crash victim in Claiborne County.
In return, the victim stole one of their trucks and fled the scene.
The Vicksburg Daily News reports the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Fisher Ferry Road.
Witnesses said they stopped to help the man after the vehicle he was in left the road and crashed into a wooded embankment. The man told witnesses his “wife” was still trapped inside.
The good samaritans rushed to help the man’s “wife”, but the man sped off in one of their trucks and fled toward Utica. They then gave pursuit of the thief.
Multiple Claiborne County and Warren County authorities responded to the scene of the crash, and no woman was located in the vehicle or around the scene. Authorities have determined that the wrecked SUV had been stolen as well.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
