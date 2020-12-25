Man arrested, charged in Lincoln County fatal shooting

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lincoln County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
Deputies said they received a call around 11:54 p.m. about a shooting at a home on Haley Trail.
While traveling to the scene, deputies said a vehicle was stopped that matched the description of the suspected shooter. Deputies then detained and questioned Richard Wendell Moates, 29, of Horn Lake, Miss.
On the scene, deputies discovered that a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Deputies believe the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic-related incident.
Moates is in custody at the Lincoln County jail and charged with first-degree murder.
