Man arrested, charged in Lincoln County fatal shooting

Richard Wendell Moates (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Digital | December 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST - Updated December 25 at 8:36 AM

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lincoln County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Deputies said they received a call around 11:54 p.m. about a shooting at a home on Haley Trail.

While traveling to the scene, deputies said a vehicle was stopped that matched the description of the suspected shooter. Deputies then detained and questioned Richard Wendell Moates, 29, of Horn Lake, Miss.

On the scene, deputies discovered that a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Deputies believe the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic-related incident.

Moates is in custody at the Lincoln County jail and charged with first-degree murder.

