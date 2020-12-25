Huntsville Marine surprises mother with a Christmas homecoming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new car with a shiny red bow makes a pretty great Christmas gift.
A Huntsville woman got the keys to her brand new car today, but she had no idea it would come with an even greater present.
Segrid Winston’s son is a Marine, and he was waiting at the car dealership to surprise her with a return home for the holidays.
Winston’s son Markell Johnson said he’s been away from home training for ten long months.
Johnson says the months of waiting are now all worthwhile to be with his mom on Christmas.
