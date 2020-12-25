Friday night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another cold night on the way with lows in the middle 20s likely by morning. Clear skies will give way to plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, which is normal for this time of year. Sunday morning will be frosty with temperatures starting out in the lower 30s, but sunshine will help us reach the middle 60s in the afternoon. There may be a few showers with a system on Monday, but otherwise it will be partly sunny. Tuesday looks sunny and in the 60s. Wednesday should turn stormy with strong or severe storms possible. Highs may reach 70 degrees before the storms move in. New Year’s Eve looks dry and cold with temperatures in the 40s at midnight. New Year’s Day will be suny and cool with highs in the 50s. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Calm wind tonight become Southwest on Saturday at 5mph. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:03pm.