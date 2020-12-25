First Alert Forecast: Santa leaves behind North Pole nip for Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS DAY: A cold and frosty start to your Christmas Day. Sunshine will be prevalent for Christmas Day – along with Winter’s nip. After starting deep in the freezer – we’ll only climb to the 40s by afternoon, so jackets will be needed for outdoor activities. The winds will pick up again, gusting to 20 mph at times. We’ll go calm overnight with lows again in the middle 20s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Temperatures will moderate back from the 20s Saturday morning to middle to upper 50s Saturday afternoon amid sunshine – on par for the day after Christmas. We’ll trend warmer – into the lower to middle 60s Sunday.
EXTENDED PLANNER: A few showers could intermingle to start next week off – with highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s. Our next system will move through Wednesday and early Thursday before bringing temperatures back near-to-below average to start off 2021.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
