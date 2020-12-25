Churches in Mississippi modify service on Christmas Eve

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A large gymnasium has turned into a space for worship in Flowood. Members of Liberty Baptist Church celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, Thursday.
Churchgoer Robert Battle lead the service on Christmas Eve.
“It’s important that believers come together, worship together, support each other, pray for each other and especially to our Lord. We do that congregationally as believers as well as at home by ourselves, and it’s important for us to do both and so we’ve been meeting in a safe manner,” said Battle.
State Health Office Dr. Thomas Dobbs has recommended outdoor and virtual church services. It’s been a windy night, so these church members have spread out in the gym with masks on.
Pastor John Cofer said the service was also streamed online, and their isn’t a group singalong as usual.
“All of these changes, the one constant has remained is that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the same and His grace is the same, His mercies the same. And so this is something that we can hold onto that is a constant in the midst of a lot of change,” said Cofer.
Both men said holding on to faith has helped their congregation navigate through the hardships of this year.
“Whatever we endure, the Lord is with us and that what we’re going through is temporary,” said Cofer.
