Christmas ‘another workday’ for law enforcement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - While many people are enjoying the holiday by spending time with family and friends, some are not able to because duty calls.
Law enforcement officers are out patrolling and working their beats to keep everyone safe.
At the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Christmas results in another workday.
“Matter of fact, I’ve probably worked more Christmases than not,” said Sgt.￼ Justin Evans with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Evans has been with the department for more than two decades and said Christmas tends to be one of their busiest days.
“When you have a lot of families get together, some families don’t always get along and it gets a little out of hand from time to time, and they end up calling 911 and we got to respond,” said Evans.
On this Christmas Day, Evans’s shift begins at 11 A.M, so he got into his cruiser to begin his patrols.
“We’re trying to look to make sure everything is quiet. Of course, we want to stay in our neighborhoods and we want the public to see us,” the sergeant explained. “￼We want to make sure they know that they are safe, and there are folks out there that are watching for them. So, we’re concentrating on our neighborhoods and staying in there.￼￼”
While many are spending Christmas with loved ones, Evans takes pride in being able to serve and protect his community, even on a holiday.
He said that’s what he signed up for when he took the oath and put on this badge.
“I enjoy helping the public,” Evans expressed. “That’s why I do it - it’s all about the people.”￼
But it’s not just the deputies who are hard at work keeping the community safe on this holiday.
“We have dispatchers and jailers who can’t come out. They are in the jails, they are in the dispatch room and they can’t come out at all,” said Evans. “They are staying in, they can’t see their families, they can’t FaceTime because a lot of their cell phones interfere with the equipment in that jail.”
Though it can be a sacrifice being away from family on holidays, the longtime deputy said it’s worth it knowing he’s keeping his community safe.
“Anytime the public needs us, we’re going to act, so that’s just what we do￼￼￼,” said Evans.
