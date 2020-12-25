Authorities believe Downtown Nashville explosion was “an intentional act”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a massive explosion in Downtown Nashville. Authorities said this was “an intentional act.”
Nashville Police received a shots fired call just before 6:00 on Christmas morning near Second Avenue.
When officers arrived, they saw no immediate evidence of shots fired, but they encountered a suspicious vehicle - an RV that was parked in front of AT&T building on Second Avenue.
As the hazardous devices unit was responding, the RV exploded at 6:30 am.
The explosion knocked one officer to the ground. No officers significantly hurt but one officer suffered hearing loss, which they hope is temporary.
Police dogs are conducting sweeps of the Downtown area to make sure there are no secondary devices. Police are also conducting searches of downtown buildings to make sure no one is in need of help.
They’re trying to look at footage that cameras in area may have capture. A large part of downtown is sealed off.
Agents with the FBI and ATF are assisting with the investigation.
WSMV said smoke was visible in the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking early Christmas morning.
Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit has arrived on the scene.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a statement on Twitter. He’s asking for prayers and encouragement during the difficult time in Nashville.
Footage from a condo near the explosion shows the moment of impact when the incident happened.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
