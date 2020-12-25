Apartment fire in north Mississippi displaces dozens before Christmas

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Walls, Miss. Wednesday, leaving dozens of people displaced right before Christmas.
Walls firefighters responded to the eight-unit complex around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laurel Park apartments off Highway 161.
Firefighters rescued 30 people and two guinea pigs. The American Red Cross is helping those affected.
No injuries were reported, and the fire’s cause is still being investigated.
Dozens of firefighters across the county responded, including deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
The Walls Fire Department and DeSoto County Goverment are now collecting items for those impacted by the fire. Call (662) 781-2020 or click here to help.
A list of items to purchase is below.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.