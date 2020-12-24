Water should be restored Christmas Eve for residents in Western Hills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say water service should be restored for residents along Sundial Trail in the “next two hours, give or take.”
Water in that section of the Western Hills neighborhood was shut off Christmas Eve morning after a transmission line ruptured.
Crews were on the scene within hours to repair the main, in hopes of having water restored before Christmas.
“We got a call this morning, saying they’re losing pressure. Crews responded and they saw the eruption on Sundial,” said Public Works Director Charles Williams.
An eight-inch main burst, causing the pressure to drop, he said.
Crews called Mississippi 811 to determine if any gas utilities were in the way before digging. After that, crews removed a sewer lateral to access the waterline, Williams said.
Adding to that challenge, workers also had to dig up a portion of one resident’s driveway.
The line broke likely because of its age and condition.
“Old infrastructure,” said Williams, estimating that the line was probably 60 or 70 years old.
Once service is restored, customers in the area will be under a precautionary boil water notice.
Williams was unsure how many homes were impacted by the break.
