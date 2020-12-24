Jackson to seek $9M in state funding for library, planetarium and auditorium renovations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is gearing up for its 200th anniversary, and city officials are hoping for a $9 million gift from the Mississippi Legislature.
As part of its 2020 legislative agenda, Jackson is seeking $9 million to help fund what officials call the “Jackson 200 Project.”
Jackson 200 is not one development but four smaller projects designed to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.
It includes renovations of Smith Park, Thalia Mara Hall and the Russell C. Davis Planetarium. Also included are plans to buy or lease and renovate another downtown building to house the Eudora Welty Library.
The Jackson 200 concept was drawn up by David Lewis, deputy director of cultural services for the city.
He was inspired by the opening of the Two Mississippi Museums, which marked the state’s bicentennial in 2017.
“What are projects we have underway that could help mark Jackson’s 200th birthday?” he asked. “There were four projects we put together that already had a little bit of play.”
Lewis began working on the plans in 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had put together a pitch to the state legislature to see if they could allocate some funds in the bond bill and to test out what their appetite was,” he said. “There was a fantastic early response.”
Then COVID-19 hit, delaying the legislative session and putting many special projects on the backburner.
“Because the legislative session was delayed, we were thrilled to get $1 million for the planetarium,” he said.
Lewis said plans are to approach the legislature again in 2021, with hopes of receiving additional funds for the planetarium and possibly other projects.
“We’re fully aware of and sensitive to the pandemic,” he said. “We will ... respectfully ask for the things we need and focus very much on the planetarium.”
Earlier this year, Jackson leaders revealed a $12 million plan to completely renovate Russell C. Davis, in what would be its first major renovation in 42 years.
Plans were drawn up by CDFL, an architectural firm in Jackson, Lewis said.
They include redoing the third-floor exhibit space and theater and adding new seating, new lighting, and new restroom facilities.
New exhibits are also on tap, to replace the ones that were last updated during the days of the space shuttle, Lewis explained previously.
The second floor would be completely gutted and redesigned for use as an adaptive learning space, while an atrium would be constructed on the first floor to better connect the planetarium to the Mississippi Arts Center.
In all, the work is expected to run about $12 million, of which about $3.5 million has been raised.
Cultural Services is now working with a consultant to map out additional fund-raising efforts. Officials are also planning to reach out to local companies and organizations about potential sponsorships, Lewis said.
“We hope very soon to start interior demolition of the planetarium to create a blank slate.”
Jackson also is seeking funds for a new Eudora Welty Library.
The library is currently located in an old Sears department store at 300 N. State St.
Welty is supposed to be the flagship branch of the Jackson-Hinds Library System. However, the building is falling apart.
The second floor has been closed on orders of the state fire marshal. Meanwhile, leaks and black mold have ravaged the facility.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is currently looking to purchase or lease another building downtown to house the branch.
He said state funding could be used to create “a library that serves the needs of residents and visitors,” and serves as a “fitting tribute to the work and legacy” of Welty herself.
The mayor said the city has identified a building to house the branch but would not offer details, saying negotiations were ongoing.
Lewis said that even if the $9 million is allocated, Jackson will still need additional dollars to complete the projects.
With the right amount of funding, though, he believes the planetarium project could be completed if not before, then shortly after the city celebrates its 200-year milestone.
Officials are looking at three dates to determine the city’s official anniversary. The first is November 1821, when the state decided it wanted a centrally located capital city. The second is April 1822, when Jackson was formed. The third is December 1822, when the first legislative session was held in Jackson.
