‘It’s like a God thing’: Man removes arrow from goose at the Reservoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Remember that Canadian goose 3 On Your Side told you about that had an arrow lodged in its body?
Wildlife officials searched for the goose but couldn’t find the poor bird.
But Wednesday, a man from California visiting his Mississippi friend spotted the goose at Madison Landing.
He used a biscuit to lure one goose then the wounded animal followed, getting close enough for Rickey Pope to take action.
Ricky Pope said, ”I noticed that the arrow did not have a point on it, so it was just the shaft itself and I thought if I can just quickly pull that out, she should be okay, or a better situation than she was in. Obviously, the arrow hadn’t gone through a major organ, because she hadn’t expired yet so I just thought this is the right thing to do and there was a reason that I went down to the water. It’s like a God thing.”
Pope said the bird appeared to be just fine and it waddled back into the water with its partner, hopefully able to get home in time for Christmas.
Pope said he’s just thankful to have been there to help the injured bird.
