‘It’s like a God thing’: Man removes arrow from goose at the Reservoir

Ricky Pope said, ”I noticed that the arrow did not have a point on it, so it was just the shaft itself and I thought if I can just quickly pull that out, she should be okay, or a better situation than she was in. Obviously, the arrow hadn’t gone through a major organ, because she hadn’t expired yet so I just thought this is the right thing to do and there was a reason that I went down to the water. It’s like a God thing.”