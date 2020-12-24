Holiday travel surges despite COVID-19 threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Despite calls to stay home because of Coronavirus, lots of people are hitting the road and taking to the skies for the holidays.
The Transportation Security Administration says over the past five days, more than five million people passed through security at airports across the country, including record numbers inside Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.
Health experts fear because this holiday break is longer, with Christmas and New Year’s, it gives people more time to gather and potentially spread the virus.
Michelle Owens, Registered Nurse at Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center says don’t allow the holidays to make you too comfortable.
“It’s important that we don’t get too relaxed at this time... this is not a hoax,” Owens said. “This virus is real. Covid has claimed so many lives.”
Compared to this time last year, air travel is still down, but people are traveling nonetheless.
According to the American Automobile Association, 85 million people will travel between now and January 3.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.