First Alert Forecast: colder, windier into Christmas holiday

CHRISTMAS EVE: In the wake of our strong cold front, expect cold and blustery conditions to take hold through the day. Morning clouds – a few drizzle spots (maybe a rogue flurry) as the colder air filters in this morning. Eventually, drier air will fade the clouds away to reveal deceptive sunshine by afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the 40s, feeling like the 30s amid blustery winds – gusting to 25-30 mph. Winds will taper as Santa gets ready to fly toward Mississippi, bringing the North Pole’s cold to the area – lows dropping deep into the 20s amid clear skies.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunshine will be prevalent for Christmas Day – along with Winter’s nip. After starting deep in the freezer – we’ll only climb to the 40s by afternoon. The winds will pick up again, gusting to 20 mph at times. We’ll go calm overnight with lows again in the middle 20s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Temperatures will moderate back from the 20s Saturday morning to middle to upper 50s Saturday afternoon amid sunshine – on par for the day after Christmas. We’ll trend warmer – into the lower to middle 60s Sunday. A few showers could intermingle to start next week off – with highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s. Our next system will move through Wednesday and early Thursday before bringing temperatures back near-to-below average to start off 2021.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
