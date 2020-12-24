First Alert Forecast: colder, windier into Christmas holiday

CHRISTMAS EVE: In the wake of our strong cold front, expect cold and blustery conditions to take hold through the day. Morning clouds – a few drizzle spots (maybe a rogue flurry) as the colder air filters in this morning. Eventually, drier air will fade the clouds away to reveal deceptive sunshine by afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the 40s, feeling like the 30s amid blustery winds – gusting to 25-30 mph. Winds will taper as Santa gets ready to fly toward Mississippi, bringing the North Pole’s cold to the area – lows dropping deep into the 20s amid clear skies.