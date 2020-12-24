Christmas Eve Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies and very cold tonight with lows falling into the middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the 20s this evening and dropping possibly into the teens in spots overnight. Christmas Day will be sunny, but cold. It will remain breezy with highs in the middle 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Another cold night without the wind tomorrow night and Saturday morning. Lows falling back into the middle 20s again. This weekend will warm up gradually with highs in the 50s Saturday, 60s on Sunday and both days mostly sunny. The next storm system comes in Wednesday and that could bring us strong storms again. We’ll continue to monitor. Average high is 57 this time of year and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:02pm. West wind at 5mph tonight and Northwest at 10mph Christmas Day with higher gusts. Santa will have no problems with the weather tonight in Mississippi as we’ll have clear skies with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This is perfect weather for Santa and his reindeer.