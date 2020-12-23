Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front will swing into our area tonight bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe as they bring damaging winds through the region. The highest chance for rough weather is between 6pm and 2am with the focus closer to 10pm for the metro. Rainfall could give us an inch or two tonight. It will remain windy all night and all day Thursday with winds gusting to 35mph outside of the thunderstorms where they could be higher. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Thursday morning and despite sunshine, will only rise into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon. Windchills will remain near freezing almost throughout, but in the teens by Christmas morning. Weather for Santa looks dry, but cold with temperatures in the middle 20s by Christmas morning and wind chills in the teens. Christmas Day will be sunny and cold with highs in the middle 40s. Another frigid night Friday night and Saturday morning in the middle 20s, followed by warmer and sunny conditions for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:01pm. Southwest wind at 20mph tonight will turn northwest at 20mph Thursday.