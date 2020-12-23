Vicksburg men arrested on drug, gun charges following undercover operation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An undercover sting led to the arrest of two Vicksburg men Wednesday morning, according to a Vicksburg Police Department news release.
The operation was conducted after police were notified of drug activity in the Cossar Court area.
The men are Chancey Gray, 45, and Clarence Wooten, 42.
Gray is charged with one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Wooten is charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.
A firearm reported stolen to the department was found in Wooten’s possession, VPD states in a release.
Both men are being held without bond and were awaiting their initial court appearances, which are slated to be later this week, VPD states.
In other news, Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Penny Lawson set bond at $150,000 for a man in connection with a December 16 armed robbery of a convenience store.
Romelo Walker, 23, appeared before Lawson in Municipal Court Wednesday. He is being charged with one felony count of armed robbery in connection with an incident at the Five-Star Convenience Store, according to the release.
His case has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
