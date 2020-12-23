Six bridges in Hinds County to be closed indefinitely, Public Works official says

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Just in time for Christmas, six Hinds County bridges have been closed.
The bridges include structures along North Davis Road, Farr Road, Reedtown Road, Tom Cain Road and Tom Collins Road, according to a memo from Public Works Director Thelman Boyd.
Boyd said the structures would be “closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.”
The bridges are located in District Two and District Five.
The North Davis bridge is located 0.5 miles northwest of Highway 22; the Farr Road structure is 1.5 miles north of Martin Road; the Reedtown bridge is 300 feet north of Louis Brown Road; the Tom Cain structure is 0.75 miles southeast of Old Port Gibson Road, and the first Tom Collins bridge is one mile east of Earnie Martin Road or two miles from Highway 18.
The second Tom Collins structure, located in Hinds District Five, is 0.25 miles east of D. Newman, the memo states.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.