‘Mississippi Queen’ singer Leslie West dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 75

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leslie West, guitarist in the band Mountain who sang the rock classic “Mississippi Queen,” has died reports Rolling Stone. He was 75.
According to the magazine, West died of cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital earlier this week after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Florida and never regained consciousness.
The ballad “Mississippi Queen” reached 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1970 and is remembered as a rock milestone to this day.
