MDHS recovers over $1K in Lowndes County EBT fraud case

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Lowndes County grand jury convicted a woman of food stamp fraud after she stole from those in a drug rehab facility.
Investigators said Deidra Norris, a former clerical support employee, stole and activated SNAP EBT cards. She also confessed to buying and selling the cards.
Norris was immediately fired from the agency.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services led an investigation and turned it over to the Lowndes County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
A grand jury indicted Norris on four counts of food stamp fraud.
“This is the culmination of hard work by divisions within our Office of Inspector General to not only identify and eliminate fraud, but to recover the misused funds so they can go to the people who need and qualify for them,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said.
MSDH says full restitution of the $1,142.04 has been recovered.
