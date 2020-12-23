Man dead, 6-year-old child shot in head in Hillview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating what appears to be a gruesome “domestic” situation in which a man shot and killed himself in Hillview on Wednesday.
WAVE 3 News confirmed that officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Bigwood Lane at about 11 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had been assaulted, Hillview Police Chief William Mahoney III said. Next to her, they found a 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head. He has been stabilized and is now at Norton Children’s Hospital, but his injury is said to be life-threatening.
Officers also found a man who had shot himself in the head; he was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a 5-month-old baby who was uninjured.
Mahoney said it appeared to be a “domestic” situation, but the relationship between the man and the woman wasn’t immediately known. Their identities also were not available.
