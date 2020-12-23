Jackson to save $10M over next three years under bond refinancing plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A plan to refinance some $24 million in outstanding city bond debt will save Jackson more than $10 million over the next three years.
Now, city officials will determine how to use those savings.
On Tuesday, the city council approved a plan to “restructure” some $24 million in existing bond debt.
The move will cut bond payments by more than $3 million a year in fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024, essentially putting that money back into the city coffers.
In January, the council’s finance committee will meet to “start the conversation on how to use the extra $3 million,” said Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.
While Jackson will save $10 million over the next three years, the refinancing means the city will not see the dramatic drop-off in bond payments that were expected to begin in 2025.
Under the previous payment schedule, Jackson’s bond payments were supposed to go from $13.7 million in 2024 to $6.5 million the following year.
Under the new plan, though, Jackson will pay $9.9 million in 2024, and $9.5 million the following year.
Jackson has been working on the plan for months and brought on the Butler Snow law firm to serve as bond counsel and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC to serve as the bond underwriter.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the change was needed, though, to help the city make it to 2025.
“While we’d like to get to the future of a drastically decreasing debt service, we have to make it there,” Lumumba said. “We have to survive until that point.”
Lindsay agreed, saying that the refinancing gives Jackson “a little bit of breathing room in our operations budget.”
She said the city needs the additional cash as it continues to sort out problems in its water billing department.
Due to complications with its billing system, the city is bringing in about $2 million a month less than it should be collecting from monthly water/sewer bills.
Once collected, those funds go into a special enterprise account, which is used to cover water infrastructure upgrades and repairs, water treatment costs, and water/sewer bond debt repayments.
Jackson has around $297 million in water and sewer bond debt, of which $189 million is principal and $108 million in interest, according to the city’s bond catalog.
That debt typically is retired through water and sewer collections. However, with collections down, the city has had to dip into general fund monies to cover payments.
While doing that, Jackson must continue to make payments on its general obligation debt.
General obligation (GO) bonds are issued based on a city’s general fund revenues and its ability to retire the bonds using general fund money.
Right now, Jackson has about $139.4 million in GO bonds, of which $13,479,271 is to be paid during the 2021 fiscal year.
Under the restructured plan, Jackson’s 2022 GO payment will be reduced from $13,566,374 to $10,484,662. The following year, the payment will be reduced from $13.6 million to around $10.4 million. The year after that, Jackson’s payment will go from $13.7 million to just under $10 million, city documents show.
In 2025 and 2026, payments will stay in the $9 million range, dropping to just under $8.8 million in 2027 and $8.4 million in 2028.
Bond payments will fall below $8 million for the first time in 2029 when that year’s debt service hits $7,986,000.
The final payment on the $24 million is due in 2036 and will be just under $7.7 million.
City leaders already have different ideas on how to use the money. Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps said at least 25 percent of it should go to paying off debt.
“We need to try to look at the big picture ... as monies come in, we can whittle away at some of our obligations going forward,” he said.
Lumumba said at least some of the funds should go to constituent services. “We have promises to the constituents, which we have been unable to meet,” he said. “The first thing we need to manage is to give ourselves an opportunity to consider those things.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.