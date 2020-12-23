Jackson again to ask state lawmakers for water relief legislation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking a bill that would give it more flexibility in helping customers with their water billing problems, months after the governor vetoed a similar bill.
Jackson will again be asking lawmakers to approve a bill that would, among other things, allow the city to set up payment plans for needy customers and set aside bad debt that cannot be collected.
At its meeting Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution to include the measure as part of its 2021 legislative agenda.
District 26 Sen. John Horhn said he would file the bill again in January.
However, he was not sure whether it would be a measure specifically for Jackson or for municipalities across the state.
“I had a lot of colleagues in the Senate and the House who wanted this to apply to their local government units as well,” he said.
Last year, state lawmakers in both houses unanimously passed S.B. 2856, only to have the bill vetoed by Reeves.
The measure would have given Jackson the ability to offer payment plans in legitimate cases of high bills and to stop collections on debts in others, depending on circumstances.
Additionally, the legislation would have allowed the city to place uncollectible debt into a separate column on its financial sheets, a provision that could improve the city’s credit rating and ability to issue bonds.
The proposal not only received unanimous support from legislators. It also garnered an endorsement from the Mississippi Municipal League.
“The municipal league said they would support us in whatever direction we wanted to go, but they wanted to see the Jackson legislation pass first,” Horhn said.
“We could have worked out the problems and rolled it out statewide,” he said. “There was a lot of interest in both chambers in rolling it out statewide.”
Reeves, though, opposed the measure, saying it would allow politicians to favor curry from constituents by forgiving water debt.
“It allows politicians to say that individuals are not responsible for paying their water bill. It’s supposed to be for the impoverished or needy, but there are no safeguards in place to make sure that’s the case,” he wrote in a message on Facebook.
“He makes it sound like there are politicians in Jackson who would use it to enhance their political wellbeing,” Horhn said.
The senator went on to say that Reeves’ social media post contradicted his official veto message, which questioned the constitutionality of the measure.
In his June 29 message to the legislature, Reeves argued that S.B. 2856 “creates an exception to Article 4, Section 66 of the Mississippi Constitution.”
That section prohibits “the adoption of any law granting a donation or gratuity in favor of any person except by concurrence of two-thirds of the members of each branch of the legislature.”
Reeves added that the bill authorized Jackson to donate water and sewer service “in the form of debt forgiveness.”
The governor further argued that while the bill was designed to help Jackson’s neediest residents, it “does not delineate any objective criteria” to determine who qualified as disproportionately needy.
Horhn disagreed, saying that the measure did not forgive any debt, but allowed the city to set the debt aside.
The debt would have remained on the books and would still be shown as uncollected, he explained.
“It allows the government to manage its (collections) in ways that don’t affect its bond indebtedness,” Horhn explained. “Before filing the bill last year, I talked to the attorney general and the state auditor and they thought that it met constitutionality.”
Based on what was in that veto message, though, Horhn said he would “tighten up” the bill before introducing it again.
The legislative session is slated to begin on Jan. 5, at the Mississippi State Capitol Building. It was not known whether that date would be changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
