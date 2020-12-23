Hinckley: Father of 3-year-old abandoned in cemetery located [update]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The father of a little boy who was abandoned at the Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hinckley around midday on Wednesday has contacted police, according to the Hinckey chief of police.
The boy was found when a woman visiting the cemetery told police that she saw a blue car blocking the drive in the northeast corner of the cemetery, according to a Hinckley police press release.
As the woman drove around the vehicle, it drove away at a high rate of speed. A little boy was left behind, running after the car followed by his dog.
The boy, who appears to be about 3, said his name is Tony and that his parents are Katy and David.
He has brown hair and blue eyes and is in good physical condition.
He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.
He was taken into protective custody and Medina County Children Services were contacted, according to the release.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Tony’s identity or that of his parents or other relatives to contact the Hinckley Police Department at 330-278-7162 or the Medina County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 330-725-6631
