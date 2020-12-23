First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s not as chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s. Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 60′s by the afternoon hours under mainly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few showers this afternoon with a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. A few storms could be gusty and strong. Damaging wind gusts is the main threat with this system. The chance for a tornado is not zero, but it is very low. The rain will exit by early tomorrow morning
We will dry out into Christmas Eve on Thursday with high temperatures only in the middle 40′s. It may feel even colder in the 30′s with the wind chill. Mainly sunny skies are expected into Thursday along with Christmas Day on Friday. Highs will be in the 40′s on Friday as well.
Near normal temperatures will likely return over the weekend. Another cold front may swing through late Sunday that could bring a few scattered showers by the end of the weekend. Sunny and dry conditions will return into next week.
