Dobbs: Beware of the silent ‘superspreader‘ at your holiday table

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A caution from the state’s top doctor before you hit the road to visit family and friends to enjoy a warm holiday meal.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Wednesday, “Please beware of the SILENT-SUPERSPREADER at your holiday table. We catch COVID from people we love, people we know. It could be your cousin, your best friend, your nephew. It could even be you! MOST PEOPLE WHO SPREAD COVID DON’T KNOW THEY HAVE IT. Keep it small this holiday.”
In a news conference this week, Dobbs pointed out the age group that’s suffered the lion share of the COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi. At least 3,421 people age 65 and older have died from the virus since March.
With a rising death toll and overload of the state’s critical care infrastructure, the Mississippi Department of Health says everyone must take actions to limit COVID-19 spread over the holidays, especially among vulnerable groups.
Consider the risks:
- Most transmission occurs from individuals who do not know that they are infected with COVID-19
- Household contact is the single most important risk factor for contracting COVID-19
- Although severe illness can occur at any age or state of health, death and severe illness are more frequent among those over 60 years of age or those with chronic medical conditions
- High-risk activities include: Sharing meals Sharing close proximity with others indoors Not wearing masks or face coverings
Take action:
- All Mississippians are urged to celebrate the holidays only with those with whom they live (household members or nuclear family)
- Masks should be worn at all times when in public
- Avoid all mass gatherings including religious services; choose virtual services
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.