Car bursts into flames in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren Country are trying to figure out what caused a car to burst into flames.
Video from Vicksburg Daily News shows the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.
It happened on Gibson Road Tuesday night; the rising flames even burned nearby trees.
Authorities blocked traffic in both directions to get the fire under control.
No word on the cause of the crash, but we’re waiting to see if anyone was inside the vehicle when the blaze broke out.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.