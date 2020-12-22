14-year-old, 90-year-old among victims of quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the victims involved in a quadruple homicide.
The bodies were found Tuesday after the sheriff’s department received multiple calls about people not showing up for work.
The victims were identified as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker, 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker and 90-year-old Virginia Jay.
Three bodies were discovered at a residence on Jeffrey Acres Road. The other was found in a home on Highway 19 South in the Whynot community.
Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, was the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement Tuesday.
Jail records show he was charged with domestic violence simple assault as recently as October 2020.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
