14-year-old, 90-year-old among victims of quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County

14-year-old, 90-year-old among victims of quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County
14-year-old, 90-year-old among victims of quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County (Source: WTOK)
By WLBT Digital | December 22, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 3:41 PM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the victims involved in a quadruple homicide.

The bodies were found Tuesday after the sheriff’s department received multiple calls about people not showing up for work.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker, 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker and 90-year-old Virginia Jay.

Three bodies were discovered at a residence on Jeffrey Acres Road. The other was found in a home on Highway 19 South in the Whynot community.

Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker (Source: WTOK)

Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, was the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement Tuesday.

Jail records show he was charged with domestic violence simple assault as recently as October 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.