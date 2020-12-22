Warren County temporarily without a prosecuting attorney

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A county prosecuting attorney has stepped down from his job, months after initially saying he intended to do so.
Ken Harper submitted his resignation in Warren County on Sept. 14. But, he tried to rescind the letter three days later.
Warren County supervisors accepted Harper’s resignation Monday. That happened after months of discussions and requests for information from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
In January, supervisors will appoint someone to be prosecuting attorney on an interim basis.
A special election will be held in November to fill the rest of the term that ends in January 2024.