Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny and 70 degree weather on this first full day of Winter. More clouds will be around tomorrow with highs in the 60s and some showers by afternoon. A cold front will push through the area tomorrow night after sunset and before midnight with thunderstorms likely. Damaging wind is a possibility and frequent lightning along with brief torrential rain are likely. Rainfall could be an inch or so. The severe threat is very low, but some of the storms could reach severe limits. Much colder weather arrives on Thursday, which is Christmas Eve. It will be dry, but chilly with temperatures struggling to get into the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Christmas Eve will be cold with lows in the middle 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the 40s. This weekend will gradually warm up with temperatures in the 50s and some showers possible by Sunday. Average high is 57 and the average low is 38 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:01pm. We actually gain 2 seconds of daylight today over yesterday.