Teen crashes after leading police on chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been cited after driving away from a traffic stop in Vicksburg.
Police tried to stop the 2004 Chevrolet Impala he was driving. He stopped for a moment and then drove away as the officer approached on foot.
The car turned onto Culkin Road near Abe’s Tire, then turned left on Culkin Road and crossed the overpass over Highway 61 with the officer following, attempting to catch back up with it. Near the intersection of Culkin Road and Kolb Road the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.
The 16-year-old driver was taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center as a precaution. The driver was cited for No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Reckless Driving.
