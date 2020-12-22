Semi-truck loaded with mail overturns on I-55, lanes back open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday a Freightliner fully loaded with mail lost control and overturned on the highway, state police say.
The crash happened on Interstate 55 North, near mile marker 81 and the Wynndale Road exit.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the truck rolled onto its right side, causing a gray Nissan Rogue to collide with the undercarriage of the overturned trailer.
The cargo included mail that was headed to Jackson’s USPS distribution center.
WLBT crews caught video of the mail that was placed in trash bags after it had been scattered across the highway.
Thankfully, first responders say only minor injuries were reported in this accident.
The crash shut down the entire northbound lane of I-55, but it is now back open as investigators look into what caused the driver to lose control.
