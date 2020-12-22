Mississippi lawmakers react to passage of new COVID-19 relief bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers are weighing in on the new $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress approved Monday night.
The new bill will deliver cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Senator Roger Wicker said, “After months of unnecessary delays, Congress is working to deliver much-needed relief to the American people.”
“2020 has been anything but conventional, including unwieldy legislation to maintain federal programs and continue the Covid-19 fight,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.
And Congressman Bennie Thompson tweeted, “Thanks to Democrats, the Covid relief agreement reached this weekend includes another round of direct payments worth up to 600-dollars per adult or child, rental assistance, eviction moratorium, SNAP benefit expansion, enhanced unemployment insurance, and more.”
The bill now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.
The relief combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.
It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.
On direct payments, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments.
