Mayor Lumumba discusses city’s water billing system, Real Time Command Center

“Even while we’re excited about the opening of the Real Time Command Center, it is not fully equipped in every way it will ultimately be,” Mayor Lumumba said. “One of the difficulties that we have now is that while people have cameras, it’s a function of, you know, going to the recorder, running back the tape and seeing what happened. Imagine having the capacity that when something takes place, when there are calls for service that we can triangulate and understand what’s happening and see the vehicle that may be leaving the scene, immediately know where they go, and address it immediately.”