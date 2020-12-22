Mayor Lumumba discusses city’s water billing system, Real Time Command Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the last part of our One On One with Jackson’s Mayor he told 3 On Your Side about the impact of the Real Time Command Center on fighting crime and discussed the ongoing issues with water billing in the City. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says every effort is being made to fight crime in the Capital City.
The benefits of the Real Time Command Center and cameras are already evident. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says it is part of the work underway to deal with crime in Jackson.
“Even while we’re excited about the opening of the Real Time Command Center, it is not fully equipped in every way it will ultimately be,” Mayor Lumumba said. “One of the difficulties that we have now is that while people have cameras, it’s a function of, you know, going to the recorder, running back the tape and seeing what happened. Imagine having the capacity that when something takes place, when there are calls for service that we can triangulate and understand what’s happening and see the vehicle that may be leaving the scene, immediately know where they go, and address it immediately.”
Mayor Lumumba points to some of the signs of just how much people are suffering. He says that suffering and mental pressure have led to a 40-to-50 percent increase in violent crime across the nation and here in Jackson.
“You see long lines of people who are getting produce and food because they are in need of it. If you think about all of the mental health issues, we have a mental health line that is ringing off of the hook each and every day because people are struggling in dealing with things,” said Mayor Lumumba.
The Mayor says adding to the police force will help, but dealing with crime is not just an issue of policing.
The mayor said, “because an officer will not be there when somebody decides to shoot their wife in their home. An officer will not be there when a domestic circumstance turns violent.”
Mayor Lumumba says many Home Owners Associations and businesses want to plug into the system of cameras.
“We’re getting calls from neighborhoods, Neighborhood Associations and business owners saying that they want to be a part of it. And so as we completely outfit this I think that it will be a resource that helps people.”
On the issue of water bills, Mayor Lumumba says even with a new company on board it will take time to get a system in place.
“When you’re trying to install meters for more than 60,000 homes that is truly challenging and it is a significant undertaking. You know people don’t understand that many of these meters are located in places where people can’t find them,” said Mayor Lumumba.
The mayor says he believes it will be a matter of months before the new water billing system is operating.
Mayor Lumumba says work continues on a bill in the legislature to help with delinquent water bills. A measure that would allow the city to forgive some outstanding balances. It gained overwhelming support from lawmakers but was vetoed by Governor Tate Reeves. The Mayor says city leaders and supporters of the bill want to address the governor’s concerns.
