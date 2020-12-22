Jackson considering keeping on Siemens as part of Mississippi Museum of Art lease agreement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A decade-old lease agreement means that the city of Jackson has had to keep on a firm that it previously sued for $450 million in damages related to its water billing system.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Jackson City Council will consider extending a contract with Siemens Industry, Inc. to monitor and service the HVAC and security systems at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
In 2019, the city filed suit against Siemens and its subcontractors for $450 million in damages related to problems with its water/sewer billing system.
Jackson brought on Siemens in 2012/2013 to completely overhaul its water billing system.
The contract included replacing tens of thousands of water meters, installing new software in the billing office, and installing a mesh network that would allow meters to communicate with the billing office.
Citing problems with the system, the Lumumba administration filed suit against the firm in 2019. The city settled with the company early this year, receiving nearly $90 million in damages.
Despite problems with that contract, Public Works Director Charles Williams said the city has to maintain Siemens as part of its lease agreement with the museum.
He said that the contract for HVAC and security services has nothing to do with water billing and is handled by a separate division within the same company.
“In 2010, we negotiated a lease with the Mississippi Museum of Art for their building. Under that agreement, the city has to maintain HVAC and security systems, and has to keep Siemens on to provide those services,” he said.
“I have not heard any complaints from my staff or theirs,” Williams said, referring to Siemens’ work. “The museum is pleased with their service, so there’s no reason to change.”
The museum leases its facility at 429 S. West St., from the city. In 2010, the city council authorized the mayor to execute a new lease agreement with the nonprofit arts group.
The initial lease was for 10 years, with the museum having two five-year options to extend.
Provisions of the lease require the city “to maintain a contract with Siemens ... for the duration of the term of the lease and any option term,” according to city documents.
The city agreed to terms prior to bringing on Siemens to overhaul its water billing system.
MMA exercised its first option to extend recently. Likewise, Jackson received a proposal from Siemens to continue providing monitoring services for another five years.
Under terms of that proposal, Jackson will pay Siemens more than $451,000 for the work, with $84,996.41 for the first year. Each year after that, the city will increase that amount by three percent.
The council is slated to meet at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, December 22.
