First Alert Forecast: dry & mild today, showers & storms move in on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a chilly start to our Tuesday morning, but warmer conditions are likely again today! It will be another bright and dry day with mainly to partly sunny skies with clouds increasing into this evening. We will be on the mild and warm side by this afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the middle to upper 60′s.
Temperatures will still be warmer than normal into Wednesday, but it won’t be very sunny. Mainly cloudy conditions are expected for most of the day as clouds roll in out ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms won’t likely move in until tomorrow evening and lasting overnight. Some thunderstorms may be on the gusty side. A few showers may linger into Christmas Eve morning, but we will dry and clear out for the most part into Thursday.
Not only will we be turning drier into Thursday, but colder as well as cold air filters in behind the front. Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will likely be in the middle 40′s. By the weekend, temperatures will be back to near normal with the potential for more showers late Sunday from another front that may swing through.
