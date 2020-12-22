First Alert Forecast: dry & mild today, showers & storms move in on Wednesday

Temperatures will still be warmer than normal into Wednesday, but it won’t be very sunny. Mainly cloudy conditions are expected for most of the day as clouds roll in out ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms won’t likely move in until tomorrow evening and lasting overnight. Some thunderstorms may be on the gusty side. A few showers may linger into Christmas Eve morning, but we will dry and clear out for the most part into Thursday.