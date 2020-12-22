Council says federal grant could held fund police pay raises; Pay study still not completed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pay analysis promised by the Lumumba administration has yet to come to fruition, and members of the Jackson City Council are now looking at other options to increase pay for veteran officers.
In October, the administration promised to conduct a pay analysis, to compare salaries of Jackson police officers to salaries of officers in similar-sized cities.
That information would then to be used to determine how to give corporals, sergeants and other veteran police officers a salary increase.
The administration said the study could be completed by the end of the calendar year. Council President Aaron Banks had hoped the study would have been wrapped up by November.
However, no results of the study have been presented to the council, and members are now looking at other options to fund a promised pay increase.
“We’ve asked for it to be done and that is something that falls to the responsibility of the administration,” Banks said. “As of now, we have not received anything.”
Now, the council is looking at applying for a federal COPS Hiring Program Grant (CHP), which would free up money to provide raises, he said.
COPS stands for Community Oriented Policing Services. This year, $400 million in federal funds were set aside for the grant, which was used to supplement salaries for new hires.
The grant program for 2020 has closed, but additional funding is expected to be set aside next year.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said that if the city was approved for the grant next year, the monies could free up police department funds, which could be used to increase pay for corporals, sergeants and lieutenants.
“I hope we can participate in this and get a bid in there that is compelling enough to them to help us supplement our budget,” Foote said.
Foote found out about the grant after writing U.S. Attorney General William Barr about the city’s violent crime problems.
Phil Keith, director of the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, responded, telling him about the CHP opportunity.
The grant would pay for 75 percent of salaries and benefits for new hires for three years.
Banks said he supports applying for the grant and commended Foote for finding out about it.
“We’re fishing for ways, for ideas to get (raises) done throughout the department,” he said.
This year, the council approved raising base pay for police officers, in part, to help the department improve recruiting.
Starting pay for officers coming out of the training academy was increased to $30,000, up from the previous pay of $26,900. After the first year, salaries were increased to $31,000. Officers also will receive pay raises in their third and fifth years, moving their salaries to $33,000 and $35,000 respectively.
The move brought new officer pay more in line with other Southeastern cities of similar size.
However, some current officers were upset that they, too, did not see a salary increase.
Several JPD veterans spoke out, saying they deserved a raise as well.
At a council meeting on October 13, the administration agreed to conduct the study.
Banks had hoped the study would be completed by November, but as of December 22, no results had been presented to the council.
The council president said he’s not upset that the study isn’t done, saying the administration has been busy this year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t direct them, but we can advise them,” he said. “As far as the council’s authority goes, we’re looking for outside-the-box ways to get money into the police department.”
Officials with the administration were not immediately available for comment.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.