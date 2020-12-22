City Council seeking change to state’s hot pursuit statute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after another high-speed police pursuit ended in in the capital city, the Jackson City Council approved a measure seeking the state’s help to prevent them.
At its meeting Tuesday, the council approved a resolution to ask the Mississippi Legislature to prohibit hot pursuits for low-level property crimes.
The council approved the resolution unanimously and will include the item in the city’s 2021 legislative agenda.
“As we know, we’ve seen many, many years of police chases into our city, some of which have been initiated for crimes that were really based on property issues of low value,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
“I myself almost got hit by a police chase near the Jason’s Deli area, and they were chasing a guy who supposedly stole some earrings from Walmart.”
The mayor said the resolution would ask the lawmakers to change the state hot pursuit laws to limit chases into other jurisdictions primarily for felonies.
“What this seeks to do is qualify some of the things they cannot pursue over,” Lumumba said. “If it’s over small property issues, they shouldn’t have high-speed chases.”
The vote comes a day after a high-speed chase began in Pearl and ended in Jackson, near Meadowbrook Road and Northview Drive.
On Monday, the Brandon Police Department issued a “Be on the Look Out” for a suspect wanted for simple assault at a Brandon McDonald’s.
Pearl police spotted the suspect vehicle on I-20 westbound and gave chase into Jackson. The suspect, later identified as Lechung Williams, eventually crashed into another vehicle before the chase ended.
The two people hit were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
“Why should an innocent person lose their lives by chasing a crook for stealing something from Walmart or some other place?” Ward Five Councilman Charles Tillman asked. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Pursuits that cross jurisdictional lines are allowed in the state. However, law enforcement agencies must adopt policies to handle those chases.
Code Section 45-1-43, for instance, states that agencies that conduct pursuits “shall adopt written policies and training procedures that set forth the manner in which these operations shall be conducted.”
The law goes on to state that policies “must address situations in which police pursuits cross over into other jurisdictions,” and that those law enforcement agencies that do not comply with the requirement are subject to losing state funding.
The Brandon Police Department, for instance, has a policy that requires officers to notify communications when it is likely to cross into neighboring jurisdictions. When entering those jurisdictions, officers will be governed by the policies of those areas, the policy states.
The Richland Police Department policy requires officers to obtain authorization from their supervisors before pursuing individuals into other jurisdictions.
Since October, numerous chases have started in the suburbs and ended in Jackson.
On October 8, Javonte Miles allegedly led police from Brandon, Pearl and Richland into the capital city, after refusing to stop in Brandon.
Brandon Police Chief William Thompson told WLBT that one of his officers saw a vehicle driving strangely and noticed it had no tag. When the officer turned on his blue lights, Miles allegedly fled.
The chase ended at Terry Road Community Church when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building sanctuary.
Rev. Edward James told WLBT that at least $150,000 in damage was caused.
On October 16, an unidentified suspect fled to Jackson after stealing a truck and cattle trailer in Copiah County. He was chased by Rankin County sheriff’s deputies and Richland police along U.S. 49, until he entered the capital city.
There, the sheriff’s department called off its pursuit, but Richland continued until the suspect crashed on Robinson Road near Eastview Street.
The suspect t-boned an elderly couple in Richland, sending them to the hospital and wrecked at least two other vehicles before the chase ended.
About a week and a half later, on October 26, Madison police chased suspects in a red 2008 Nissan Altima from Highway 463 to Livingston Road in Jackson.
