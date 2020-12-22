Boy killed in drive-by shooting on N State St.

By WLBT Digital | December 22, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 3:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say shots were fired at a vehicle driving in the area of N State Street.

The driver came to a stop at IHOP where officers were called.

An underage male passenger was hit by the gunfire and died as a result.

Police believe the shots came from a second unknown vehicle.

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, call 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

