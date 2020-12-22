4 bodies discovered in 2 Lauderdale County homes

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received multiple calls about people not showing up for work.
The victims were three adults and one person under the age of 18. Three bodies were discovered at a residence on Jeffrey Acres Road. The other was found in a home on Highway 19 South in the Whynot community.
The only person identified as a suspect was involved in a pursuit in Lamar County Tuesday afternoon and that person is also deceased.
