Blight and abandoned homes create eyesore for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Blight and dilapidated homes are common sights in the Capital City, especially in the city’s west side near the zoo.
On Louisiana Avenue, you will see beer bottles, weeds that are taller than the houses themselves, and trash scattered all across the streets.
Some people in the area said the trash has been piling up for years.
“It puts you in the mind of being in poverty and stuff like that, but the thing about it, we know that we can do better,” said James Mallet, who said he’s tired of seeing the blight.
“It (Louisiana Avenue) is the worst Street in Jackson‚” said Calvin Griffin, owner of Griffin’s Fish House, which is just off of Louisiana Avenue.
Tired of seeing the rubbish, Griffin started cleaning up some of the garbage himself.
While he’s doing his part to clean up the community, the business owner said he feels like it shouldn’t be just him making these kinds of efforts.
“The city needs to get on their job and try to clean it up and make it look better,” he expressed.
On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council addressed ways to do just that.
”This legislative season we are going to be seeking from the state legislature representatives to see if we can get some help, financial resources to help build up the area around the zoo, said Aaron Banks, Council President and Ward 6 Councilman.
Many of the homes in that area belong to the city and are considered a nuisance.
In fact, during Tuesday’s meeting, city leaders discussed tearing down 107 of them.
The abandoned homes and properties are in Ward five which is represented by Charles Tillman.
“Anything that ages has to have some attention from time to time, and the neighborhood has lacked major attention for too long, and so we want to give it the right and correct attention at this time to bring it back,” said Tillman.
Tillman said the correct attention starts with the city cleaning up the trash, revitalizing the area, and preventing it from ever getting like this again.
“And hopefully bringing some real good investors who can help us out also, it’s got to be some investment and we’ve got to come up with some kind of strategy to attract investors,” said Tillman.
Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought made a suggestion to have some of the profits that will be brought in at in at the zoo, go towards the city to help them improve this neighborhood.
“My suggestion is if we have a contract why not $1 or $2 on a ticket to go towards this area near the Jackson Zoo,” said Stokes. “Either we use the city manpower, we do a contract or something, this can’t look like this in the city of Jackson. Safety must be a priority.”
City officials tell plan to begin tearing down the 107 homes in January.
