What is the status of popular 2021 events?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people are anxious to get back to concerts, sporting events, parades, shows and other events.
Planners and promoters are gearing up for 2021 wanting to offer outlets but are monitoring the pandemic’s status.
Thalia Mara Hall officials are hoping seats are full in 2021 after having to cancel shows in March. The venue hosts 10 to 15 shows per year.
The pandemic halted the successful Broadway Series, but officials are in talks with Broadway promoters for the next season.
“We’re confident that we’re gonna be back stronger than ever,” said City of Jackson Deputy Director of Human and Cultural Services. “People are itching to go to shows and we can not wait to have them once things are safe. So the news of the vaccine is really great news for us, and we can’t wait to host people once it’s all safe”.
Malcolm White of Hal and Mal’s will kick off 2021 with the annual Catfish Drop outside the restaurant.
He’s been working all year on the return of the popular Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade set for March 27. A meeting will be held after the first of the year with State Health Department and City of Jackson officials to gauge the vaccine’s impact and COVID-19 rates to determine if the parade rolls through the streets of Jackson.
The Brandon Ampitheater is booking acts. Five are confirmed. They are tentatively scheduled to begin April 30. Mayor Butch Lee said artists and agents are not confirming yet due to capacity restrictions.
“We are hopeful that after we get through this first quarter of the year and get the vaccines out that the states and federal government will begin to relax those requirements, and we’ll be on to having 17 shows at least scheduled in 2021,” said Lee.
February 27 the Mississippi Blues Marathon 2021 is on pace to start and finish at the Mississippi State Capitol Complex.
According to the website, Premiere Event Management will host an in person live event for the 14th edition of the musical tour. Officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation and in communication with state health officials and the City of Jackson.
