Vet found not guilty of sex crimes

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A veterinarian in Crystal Springs was found not guilty on charges of sex crimes, Copiah County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirms.
Dr. Michael Hollifield was indicted in 2018 on four counts of sexual battery, three counts of gratification of lust, and two counts of statutory rape.
Holifield was a veterinarian at “All About Animals” Clinic on Highway 51 in Crystal Springs at the time of the allegations.
Last week, a jury found Holifield not guilty on all charges.
