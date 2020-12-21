Rolling Meadows, Meadowoods Drive part of $342K in repaving planned for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving along some city streets could soon be smoother, with the Jackson City Council expected to approve two interlocal agreements for road repaving at its meeting Tuesday.
The council is considering measures which would allow Hinds County to repave four city streets, including Rolling Meadows Drive and Meadowoods Drive, both in Northeast Jackson.
Other streets up for consideration are Officer Thomas Catchings Drive and Clubview Drive.
Combined, the projects are expected to cost around $342,000, with $120,000 going to Meadowoods and $107,384 going to Rolling Meadows, according to city documents.
The projects are being paid for with a portion of the county’s 2017 road bond.
The work will likely begin early next year and will be done by county road crews.
Because the work streets are in Jackson, the county has to obtain city council approval before moving forward on the projects.
Once the interlocal agreements are signed by the mayor and the board of supervisor’s president, the measures will be sent to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for concurrence.
The attorney general will have 60 days to review the documents, according to state statute.
The council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.