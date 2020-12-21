Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter officially began early this morning, despite us having a sunny and warm day. The normal high is in the upper 50s this time of year and the average low is in the 30s. Normal high is 57 and the normal low is 37. Warm weather will continue over the coming days with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s until Wednesday. That’s a when a cold front will swing through Wednesday night giving us thunderstorms and the chance for some low end severe weather. Damaging wind is the main threat at this point with the secondary threat of lightning and brief torrential rain. This front will clear our area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Christmas Eve and Day look dry with highs in the 40s to near 50 and lows in the 20s. The weekend will be warmer with more sunshine Saturday than Sunday. Highs in the 50s and a slight chance for seeing some showers Sunday. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5pm. The great conjunction is tonight, but you’ll be able to see it over the next couple of nights, mainly in the first hour or two after sunset, by looking to the southwest. It’s when Saturn and Jupiter appear as one giant star, also known as the Christmas Star. You won’t need special lenses to see it. our weather will cooperate tonight and tomorrow night for this viewing event.