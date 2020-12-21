Madison Co. residents want state’s help in stopping underage golf cart driving

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Some neighborhoods in Madison County are asking for a golf cart ordinance similar to the one in place in the city of Madison.
Leaders with three neighborhoods in unincorporated parts of the county are petitioning the board of supervisors to back state legislation that would allow the board to ban those 15 and under from driving golf carts on certain public streets.
Formal letters from the homeowners’ associations representing the Ashbrooke, Providence and Lake Caroline communities are expected to be presented to the board at its Monday night meeting.
“All we’re asking them to do is to put driver limitations on them, to keep kids without licenses off of them,” said Trey Petro, vice president of the Ashbrooke Owners Association.
He said numerous drivers report almost being wrecked because of children driving golf carts, and said the issue needs to be addressed.
“There’s been a lot of near-miss accidents because of it,” Petro said. “Other subdivisions have the same problem.”
District 73 Rep. Jill Ford said once the supervisors approve a resolution backing the legislation, she can file a bill in the House’s Local and Private Legislation Committee.
“It is a local and private bill, so it won’t be introduced in the first round of bills, but I wanted to go ahead and get the resolution approved,” she said. “If I get the board to approve it tonight, then in January, I’ll drop the bill and it will come to the floor (for a vote) by the end of February or first of March.”
She said a similar bill specifically for the city of Madison passed several years ago and she would like to model her bill on that one.
Ford was referring to HB 1754, which authorized the city of Madison to allow for the “operation of golf carts on certain public roads and streets within certain subdivided residential neighborhoods.”
The measure passed during the 2017 session.
In February 2018, the Madison board of aldermen approved an ordinance authorizing golf cart usage on public residential streets in the Annandale, Reunion and Northbay.
According to a copy of the ordinance found on the Northbay website, golf carts can be operated on streets in those subdivisions, as long as the owners and the carts themselves meet certain requirements.
Among those requirements, the golf carts must have been manufactured for recreational purposes and can not exceed speeds of 20 miles per hour.
Additionally, carts can only be operated by individuals holding a valid state driver’s license, and owners must maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance on the vehicles before they can be driven on city streets, the ordinance states.
Some neighbors in the county would like to see a similar measure for their areas, even as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has started cracking down on underage driving.
In August, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department began issuing citations to the parents of children caught driving golf carts on public streets and to individuals caught driving golf carts in unsafe manners.
Fines start at $250 and go up and are handled by the Madison County Justice Court.
Since the crackdown began, Petro said he’s seen a “significant decrease” in underage driving.
He said that having an ordinance that specifically prohibits underage golf cart driving, though, would give the sheriff “stronger teeth” in addressing the matter.
Said Petro, “This would give him a more specific area to work within.”
