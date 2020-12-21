Is a $600 stimulus check enough? Some Mississippi residents say no

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents and business owners in the metro have mixed views about whether the proposed stimulus relief package will provide some relief after months of going back and forth finally ends with a $900 Billion stimulus relief package.
If signed by President Trump, this gives a second wave of stimulus checks to people and businesses to help stay afloat during the pandemic. Earlier this year under the CARES Act, Congress gave out a $1,200 stimulus check for individuals.
This time around that amount would be cut in half.
”We should’ve already had it,” said Kenneth Chambliss, branch manager of New World International in Jackson￼. For Chambliss, the news of potentially getting a second stimulus check is welcome and long overdue.
However, he does believe it will have an impact on those struggling financially.
￼￼”You’ve got a lot of people out here now that are suffering and going through things on their job. So actually that stimulus check is going to help a lot of people￼,” said Chambliss. “For some of us it’s never going to be enough, but I think that should help everybody out here that is struggling right now.”￼
The stimulus relief package includes a $600 check for those making up to $75,000 a year, $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 yearly, plus an additional $600 per child. It also includes a $300 weekly check for unemployment benefits.
When it comes to businesses, they’ll be able to receive loan money through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Although the this package is expected to provide relief, Mitchell Moore, who owns Campbell’s Bakery in Jackson, said he doesn’t feel relieved.
”$600, what are we a joke? Is that a joke?,” said Moore. Moore said it’s hard for him to find the silver lining with this package due to the struggles he’s already faced in this pandemic, in particular with his donut shop.
”I’ve closed one of my businesses, so I don’t know how they’re going to relieve me of that,” Moore expresses.
“I’ve laid off 15 people, I don’t know how they’re going to relieve people of that.”
￼￼The business owner said the package would offer his business little to no help. He said even if he does receive money from the PPP, it’s money he will eventually have to pay back￼.
”This package will help me hopefully, maybe help me to climb out halfway from the hole that they made me go into, but I don’t actually know that because we don’t know how much we are actually going to be able to get,” he said.
The package also includes money for schools, healthcare providers, and renters who are facing eviction￼.
If signed by President Trump, the checks could be sent out as early as next week.
