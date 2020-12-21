Inmate serving life sentence dies in prison hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving three sentences, including life for murder, has died at the prison hospital.
William Stanley Wilson II, 42, died Friday night. He had been hospitalized on and off in the last year. The official cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.
Wilson, was convicted in DeSoto County of not only murder but also kidnapping and first-degree arson. He was sentenced to 10 years on May 11, 2009, after pleading guilty to kidnapping a minor. A jury later found him guilty of killing a woman and setting her home on fire in an unrelated case, and he was subsequently sentenced as a habitual offender on Oct. 28, 2009.
