Human Services recovers $76K in misused child care funds

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Human Services recovered more than $76,000 in misallocated child care funds.
They say the discrepancy came from an employee at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church.
Hazlehurst reported the loss money to MDHS and agreed to pay back full restitution.
“I want to thank the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church for their good faith effort to make this right,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “These cooperative efforts not only protect taxpayer dollars; they ensure these benefits go to the individuals who need them.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.